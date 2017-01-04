CenterState Banks, Inc. (CSFL) Shares Sold by Northpointe Capital LLC

Northpointe Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of CenterState Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,324 shares during the period. CenterState Banks accounts for 1.1% of Northpointe Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in CenterState Banks were worth $10,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CenterState Banks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in CenterState Banks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CenterState Banks by 1.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in CenterState Banks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 32,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterState Banks during the second quarter valued at $600,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterState Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSFL) traded up 1.04% on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. 218,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. CenterState Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.77.

CenterState Banks (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterState Banks had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterState Banks, Inc. will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. CenterState Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on CSFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterState Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of CenterState Banks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

In related news, insider John E. Tranter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $296,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,308.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Corbett sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $242,083.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,837.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

CenterState Banks, Inc (CSFL) is a bank holding company, which owns CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. (CSB or the Bank) and a non-bank subsidiary, R4ALL, Inc (R4ALL). The Company’s basic services include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, travelers’ checks, cashier’s checks, domestic collections, savings bonds, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail and by Internet.

