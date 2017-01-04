Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Position Lowered by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its position in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,395,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756,481 shares during the period. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. comprises about 4.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. were worth $296,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. by 20.8% in the second quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,693,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after buying an additional 636,825 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. by 4.0% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,501,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after buying an additional 134,657 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. by 22.0% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 105,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. by 9,570.2% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,005,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 995,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. by 80.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,716,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,458,000 after buying an additional 5,678,016 shares in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) opened at 7.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.50 and a beta of 1.92. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/cemex-s-a-b-de-c-v-cx-position-lowered-by-brandes-investment-partners-lp/1139740.html.

CX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. Vetr upgraded Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.74 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

About Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V. (CEMEX) is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating subsidiaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides construction-related services to customers and communities in over 50 countries throughout the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.