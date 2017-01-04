Celgene Corporation (CELG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday. Vetr currently has $130.96 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CELG. Cann reissued a buy rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $141.00 price objective on Celgene Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.32.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 118.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.74. Celgene Corporation has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $127.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.07.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Celgene Corporation had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Celgene Corporation will post $5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene bought 800,150 shares of Celgene Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $11,202,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $2,159,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 13,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Marcus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation by 11.6% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 80,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celgene Corporation

Celgene Corporation (Celgene) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company together with its subsidiaries is engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

