CDW Corporation (CDW) Shares Sold by BlackRock Group LTD

BlackRock Group LTD reduced its position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 719,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in CDW Corporation were worth $32,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of CDW Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CDW Corporation by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 12,949 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW Corporation by 9.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 773,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,354,000 after buying an additional 65,460 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW Corporation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 133,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CDW Corporation by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 591,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,035,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) traded up 1.71% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.42. The stock had a trading volume of 223,758 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95. CDW Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.02.

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CDW Corporation had a return on equity of 50.73% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Corporation will post $3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from CDW Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. CDW Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDW. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CDW Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on CDW Corporation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CDW Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets increased their price target on CDW Corporation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $3,523,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,887,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW Corporation

CDW Corporation (CDW) provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions. The Company’s segments include Corporate, Public and Other. The Corporate segment consists of private sector business customers. The Corporate segment is divided into a medium/large business customer channel, serving customers with approximately 100 employees and a small business customer channel, serving customers with over 100 employees.

