Cascadian Therapeutics, Inc. (CASC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cascadian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cascadian Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing innovative therapeutic product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product candidate is ONT-380, an orally active and selective small molecule HER2 inhibitor which is in preclinical trial stage. Cascadian Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Oncothyreon Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CASC. Cowen and Company reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cascadian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cascadian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of Cascadian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CASC) opened at 4.68 on Tuesday. Cascadian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The stock’s market capitalization is $105.54 million.

Cascadian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CASC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Cascadian Therapeutics will post $5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/cascadian-therapeutics-inc-casc-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1139558.html.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cascadian Therapeutics by 20.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cascadian Therapeutics by 204.6% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 137,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 92,549 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cascadian Therapeutics by 23.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 30,744 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cascadian Therapeutics by 944.4% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 250,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 280,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cascadian Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,849,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 23,406 shares during the last quarter.

About Cascadian Therapeutics

Cascadian Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Oncothyreon Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidate includes ONT-380, an orally active and selective small-molecule human epidermal growth factor receptor (HER) 2 inhibitor.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cascadian Therapeutics (CASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadian Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadian Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.