CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Lowered to Sector Perform at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
CTRE has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.
Shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) opened at 15.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.00. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $15.88.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 98.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,167,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after buying an additional 1,078,048 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 186.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 918,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 598,205 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 14.2% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 137,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 9.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company’s segment consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate assets. The Company’s real estate portfolio includes approximately 120 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs).
