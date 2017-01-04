RBC Capital Markets downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CTRE has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) opened at 15.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.00. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $15.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/caretrust-reit-inc-ctre-lowered-to-sector-perform-at-rbc-capital-markets/1139649.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 98.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,167,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after buying an additional 1,078,048 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 186.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 918,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 598,205 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 14.2% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 137,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 9.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company’s segment consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate assets. The Company’s real estate portfolio includes approximately 120 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.