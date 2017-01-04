Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARA. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) traded up 4.1680% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.1668. The company had a trading volume of 624,404 shares. The stock’s market cap is $277.37 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post ($1.78) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 403.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 111,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 89,474 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 304.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 130,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by focusing on kappa opioid receptors. The Company is engaged in developing product candidates that focus on the body’s peripheral nervous system.

