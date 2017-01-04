Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $5,592,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,670 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 56.8% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $701,046,000 after buying an additional 1,616,299 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 72.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,834,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,953,000 after buying an additional 771,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,461,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $857,632,000 after buying an additional 743,180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Corporation during the second quarter worth about $114,769,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,755,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,003,195,000 after buying an additional 707,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) traded up 0.02% on Wednesday, reaching $159.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,631 shares. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $138.57 and a 1-year high of $169.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.65 and a 200 day moving average of $157.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm earned $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.72.

In other news, insider David S. Petterson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $112,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,806.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.22, for a total transaction of $249,943.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

