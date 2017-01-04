Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Canadian National is struggling on the top line front mainly due to reduced shipments of energy-related commodities, declining North American demand for coal, and lower intermodal volumes. The top line struggle is mainly responsible for the company underperforming the broader market over the past three months. We are, however, impressed with the company’s efforts to control costs. Moreover, its efforts to reward shareholders through share buybacks and regular dividend payouts are also impressive.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNI. Loop Capital started coverage on Canadian National Railway Company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway Company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Canadian National Railway Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) opened at 67.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. Canadian National Railway Company had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 29.78%. The company earned $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post $3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway Company’s payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico. The Company’s freight includes approximately seven commodity groups, such as petroleum and chemicals, metals and minerals, forest products, coal, grain and fertilizers, intermodal and automotive.

