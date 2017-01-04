California State Teachers Retirement System Has $14,369,000 Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $14,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $125,000. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $206,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) traded up 0.95% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.74. 208,429 shares of the stock were exchanged. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7008.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm earned $345 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens set a $90.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a provider of information processing solutions for community banks. The Company offers a range of products and services, including processing transactions, automating business processes, and managing information financial institutions and diverse corporate entities. It operates in two segments: bank systems and services (Bank) and credit union systems and services (Credit Union).

