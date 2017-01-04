California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,500 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $121,012,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $36,853,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 238.7% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 629,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,429,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 25.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,131,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,022,000 after buying an additional 427,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $30,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) traded up 0.41% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.76. 856,956 shares of the company were exchanged. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $110.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.97 and its 200-day moving average is $82.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.58.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.14. The business earned $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841 million. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post $8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Axiom Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.91.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 16,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total value of $1,843,979.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $1,569,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,808,079.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company engaged in the business of equipment rental. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, United Rentals (North America), Inc (URNA) and subsidiaries of URNA. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts, general tools and light equipment, such as pressure washers, water pumps and power tools.

