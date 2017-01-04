California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,500 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (IT)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $15,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $106,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Gartner by 79.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $174,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $197,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) traded up 1.87% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.73. 275,542 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.12. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $105.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average is $95.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.68 million. Gartner had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 306.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post $2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.09.

In other news, SVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,600 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $246,974.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,828.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

