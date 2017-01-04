California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,345 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $15,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3,320.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 118.9% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $207,000.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) traded up 4.57% on Wednesday, reaching $60.91. 1,442,489 shares of the company were exchanged. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $96.38. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.15 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.67.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded shares of DexCom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $70.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $844,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Lister sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $300,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers for the treatment of people with and without diabetes. Its products include SEVEN PLUS, DexCom G4, DexCom G4 PLATINUM, DexCom Share System and DexCom G5 Mobile.

