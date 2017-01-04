California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 16,500 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 546,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $19,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 151,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.7% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 22.0% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 80,776 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $2,261,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) traded up 1.60% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 845,686 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.71. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $41.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company earned $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post $3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America Corporation lowered BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a supplier of engineered automotive systems and components for powertrain applications. The Company operates through two segments: Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Drivetrain segment’s products include transmission components and systems, all-wheel drive (AWD) torque transfer systems and rotating electrical devices.

