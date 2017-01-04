Cairn Energy PLC (CNE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 295 ($3.63) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CNE. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lifted their target price on shares of Cairn Energy PLC from GBX 203.90 ($2.51) to GBX 236.20 ($2.90) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) target price on shares of Cairn Energy PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.50) target price on shares of Cairn Energy PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.95) target price on shares of Cairn Energy PLC in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cairn Energy PLC to a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.83) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cairn Energy PLC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 220.40 ($2.71).

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) opened at 238.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.37 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 213.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 199.80. Cairn Energy PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 124.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 243.00.

About Cairn Energy PLC

Cairn Energy PLC (Cairn) is a United Kingdom-based independent oil and gas exploration and development company. The Company’s portfolio is focused on approximately three geographical regions, such as North West Europe, the Atlantic Margin and the Mediterranean. Cairn has exploration and appraisal assets in the Atlantic Margin, North West Europe and the Mediterranean, and core development assets in the North Sea.

