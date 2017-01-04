CafePress Inc. (PRSS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CafePress Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CafePress, Inc. provides an e-commerce platform empowering individuals, groups, businesses and organizations to create, buy and sell customized and personalized products online. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes CafePress.com, Canvas On Demand, ImageKind, CafePress Pro, and Canvas On Demand Pro. It markets its services worldwide. CafePress, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of CafePress in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CafePress in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS) traded up 1.68% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. 13,620 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $50.30 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. CafePress has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. CafePress had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CafePress will post ($0.17) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lloyd I. Miller III bought 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,052.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,233,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred E. Durham III bought 16,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $47,244.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,252,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,027.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CafePress stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CafePress Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of CafePress worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

About CafePress

CafePress Inc is an online retailer of personalized products offering various gifts and accessories, including t-shirts and apparel, mugs and drinkware, and home goods, such as custom shower curtains and bed coverings. The Company conducts its business on its primary United States-based domain, CafePress.com, and also operates CafePress branded Websites for the markets in the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

