Cadiz, Inc. (CDZI) Hits New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 113,444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Specifically, Director Winston H. Hickox bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Water Asset Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. The firm’s market cap is $243.47 million.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadiz, Inc. will post ($1.21) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc is a land and water resource development company with approximately 45,000 acres of land in three areas of eastern San Bernardino County, California. The Company’s primary business is to acquire and develop land with water resources for various uses, including groundwater supply, groundwater storage and agriculture.

