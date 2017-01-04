Cadian Capital Management LP Has $58,901,000 Position in Radware Ltd. (RDWR)

Cadian Capital Management LP held its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,286,801 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Radware accounts for approximately 3.1% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cadian Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Radware worth $58,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Radware by 33.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,440,000 after buying an additional 483,761 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Radware by 17.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,138,000 after buying an additional 239,541 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the second quarter worth about $2,291,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Radware during the second quarter worth about $2,163,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Radware by 1.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,898,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,052,000 after buying an additional 98,936 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) traded down 0.20% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,435 shares. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company’s market cap is $640.97 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Radware had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company earned $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded Radware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Radware in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. is a provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions. The Company’s solutions incorporate Distributed Denial of Service protection, Web application firewall (WAF) and Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) technologies to enable its customers to provide cyber-attack mitigation solutions for a range of applications.

