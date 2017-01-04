Cadian Capital Management LP Acquires 547,056 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,311,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 547,056 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC comprises approximately 8.4% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC were worth $159,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,955,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 35,390.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after buying an additional 302,589 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,560,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 199.6% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 264,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after buying an additional 176,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 193.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after buying an additional 144,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) opened at 111.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.30. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average is $124.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm earned $374 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post $9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Swann set a $178.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 677 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $68,918.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe bought 2,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.84 per share, with a total value of $227,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,260.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

