Cabot Corporation (CBT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and materials company. Cabot’s major products are carbon black, fumed silica, inkjet colorants, and aerogels. Cabot has manufacturing plants located in countries around the world. (Company Press Release) “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cabot Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Corporation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) opened at 51.37 on Tuesday. Cabot Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Cabot Corporation had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company earned $619 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Corporation will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/cabot-corporation-cbt-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold/1139595.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Cabot Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other news, insider Hobart Kalkstein sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $253,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,991. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gottberg Friedrich Von sold 19,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $998,180.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,867.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot Corporation by 49.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,023,000 after buying an additional 551,834 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cabot Corporation by 19.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,119,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,497,000 after buying an additional 510,141 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Corporation by 199.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,795,000 after buying an additional 504,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Corporation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,163,000 after buying an additional 456,744 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Corporation during the second quarter worth about $15,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation Company Profile

Cabot Corporation (Cabot) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The Company’s principal products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, fumed metal oxides, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, aerogel and cesium formate drilling fluids. The Company operates through four segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, Purification Solutions and Specialty Fluids.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot Corporation (CBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.