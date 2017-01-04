BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 405 Shares of Flowserve Corporation (FLS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Flowserve Corporation were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation by 9.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation by 8.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after buying an additional 38,568 shares during the last quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation by 23.5% in the third quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 273,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after buying an additional 52,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,435,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,268,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) traded up 1.12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.56. 593,427 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. Flowserve Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm earned $943.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.29 million. Flowserve Corporation had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Flowserve Corporation’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post $2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Flowserve Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Flowserve Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve Corporation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Flowserve Corporation in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve Corporation from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Flowserve Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Flowserve Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Blinn sold 119,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $4,964,820.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,086,238.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowserve Corporation Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of flow control systems. The Company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). Its EPD designs, manufactures, distributes and services engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts and related equipment.

