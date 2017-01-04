BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,658,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,922,000 after buying an additional 22,063 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 499,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,110,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 297,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,366,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) traded up 0.29% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.07. 2,135,449 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.03 and a one year high of $131.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.68 and its 200-day moving average is $122.97.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post $6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 5,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $621,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Skolds purchased 800 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.96 per share, with a total value of $91,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $821,274.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power company in North America with electric generating facilities located in over 30 states in the United States and approximately five provinces in Canada. NEE’s operating segments are FPL, an electric utility, and NEER, an energy business.

