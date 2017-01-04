BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys 19,009 Shares of Mosaic Company (The) (MOS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Mosaic Company (The) (NYSE:MOS) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,009 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Mosaic Company (The) were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mosaic Company (The) by 139.6% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mosaic Company (The) during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Mosaic Company (The) by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Mosaic Company (The) by 45.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Mosaic Company (The) by 65.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) traded up 4.33% on Wednesday, reaching $30.81. 12,151,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02. Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Mosaic Company (The) (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Mosaic Company (The) had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company earned $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mosaic Company will post $0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Mosaic Company (The)’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on MOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen and Company upped their price target on shares of Mosaic Company (The) from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic Company (The) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mosaic Company (The) in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic Company (The) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.66.

About Mosaic Company (The)

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Company’s segments include Phosphates, Potash and International Distribution. Its Phosphates Segment sells phosphate-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients throughout North America and internationally.

