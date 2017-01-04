Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 124.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 11.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) traded up 1.65% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.56. 968,454 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $45.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm earned $462.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.62.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Richard Freebourn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $435,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service company. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services in the property, casualty and employee benefits areas. It provides customers with non-investment insurance contracts, as well as other targeted, customized risk management products and services.

