Brokerages Set Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS) Price Target at $23.42

Shares of Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, December 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, November 4th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Stratasys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.67 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) opened at 17.89 on Friday. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $30.46. The stock’s market capitalization is $941.00 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,856,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 389.0% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 374,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 298,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,273,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 17.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 863,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after buying an additional 126,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys, Inc is a manufacturer of three-dimensional (3D) printers and rapid prototyping (RP) systems for the office-based RP and direct digital manufacturing (DDM) markets. The Company develops, manufactures and sells a product line of 3D printers and DDM systems (and related consumable materials) that create physical models from computer-aided design (CAD) designs.

