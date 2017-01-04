Brokerages Set Nivalis Therapeutics, Inc. (NVLS) Price Target at $7.06

Shares of Nivalis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.06.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVLS shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Nivalis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nivalis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nivalis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nivalis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nivalis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Nivalis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLS) opened at 2.205 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. Nivalis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The stock’s market capitalization is $34.27 million.
Nivalis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nivalis Therapeutics will post ($2.08) earnings per share for the current year.
In other Nivalis Therapeutics news, EVP R Michael Carruthers purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $50,160.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nivalis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,664,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nivalis Therapeutics by 160.0% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Nivalis Therapeutics by 35.4% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 533,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 139,652 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nivalis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nivalis Therapeutics by 29.8% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 85,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nivalis Therapeutics
Nivalis Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and commercializes product candidates for patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). It focuses on utilizing its S-nitrosoglutathione reductase (GSNOR) inhibitor portfolio to develop therapeutics for other diseases.
Receive News & Ratings for Nivalis Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nivalis Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.