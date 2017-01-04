Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Price Target at $76.29

Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 586,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,432,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway Company by 8.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 159,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,075,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,614,000 after buying an additional 184,013 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,077,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) opened at 67.35 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average is $64.17.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Canadian National Railway Company had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post $3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

About Canadian National Railway Company

Canadian National Railway Co is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico. The Company’s freight includes approximately seven commodity groups, such as petroleum and chemicals, metals and minerals, forest products, coal, grain and fertilizers, intermodal and automotive.

