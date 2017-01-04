Brian A. Beatty Sells 8,865 Shares of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX) Stock

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) COO Brian A. Beatty sold 8,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $64,448.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197 shares in the company, valued at $1,432.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) opened at 7.46 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $69.70 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. SAExploration Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $270.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SAExploration Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in SAExploration Holdings during the third quarter valued at $710,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SAExploration Holdings by 3,224.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 108,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAExploration Holdings during the third quarter valued at $21,446,000.

