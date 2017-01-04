Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,282,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 83.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 21,404 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 79.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 52,970 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) traded up 2.05% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,680 shares. The firm’s market cap is $2.94 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business earned $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -545.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, industrial, retail and mixed-use properties. The Company manages its portfolio within four segments: Pennsylvania Suburbs, Philadelphia Central Business District (CBD), Metropolitan Washington, DC and Austin, Texas.

