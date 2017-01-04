Brandes Investment Partners LP Lowers Position in Ternium S.A. (TX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 40.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,255,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186,385 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Ternium were worth $63,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ternium by 36.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 648,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after buying an additional 175,093 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth $1,685,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth $218,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ternium by 47.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 130,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 41,958 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth $380,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) traded down 2.13% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,845 shares. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29. Ternium had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post $3.00 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 target price on shares of Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Itau BBA Securities raised Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.66.

About Ternium

Ternium SA is a producer of steel products. The Company produces finished and semi-finished steel products and iron ore, which are sold either directly to steel manufacturers, steel processors or end users. The Company operates through two segments: Steel and Mining. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products and the Mining segment includes the sales of iron ore products, which are primarily inter-company.

