BR-MUNIVST FD 2 (MVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BR-MUNIVST FD 2 (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th.
BR-MUNIVST FD 2 (NYSE:MVT) traded up 0.13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. 95,957 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. BR-MUNIVST FD 2 has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $18.64.
About BR-MUNIVST FD 2
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
