Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank AG to “Hold”

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 1,066 ($13.10) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,190 ($14.62). Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.92% from the company’s current price.

BVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 855 ($10.51) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 939 ($11.54) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Davy Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bovis Homes Group plc from GBX 895 ($11.00) to GBX 900 ($11.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 919.56 ($11.30).

Shares of Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) opened at 820.50 on Wednesday. Bovis Homes Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 430.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,028.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.10 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 829.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 823.47.

Bovis Homes Group plc Company Profile

Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based builder of homes in England and Wales. The Company’s business is involved in the design, build and sale of new homes for both private customers and social landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, ranging from one and two bedroom apartments to five and six bedroom detached family homes.

