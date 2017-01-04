Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Shares Bought by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,434 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Boston Scientific Corporation by 2,298.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Boston Scientific Corporation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific Corporation by 91.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) traded up 0.91% on Wednesday, hitting $22.08. 6,458,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business earned $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Boston Scientific Corporation had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/boston-scientific-corporation-bsx-shares-bought-by-suntrust-banks-inc/1140328.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Vetr upgraded shares of Boston Scientific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.52 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup Inc. increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Pratt sold 26,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $547,348.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven core businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Interventions (PI), Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM), Electrophysiology (EP), Endoscopy, Urology and Pelvic Health, and Neuromodulation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.