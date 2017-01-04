Boston Partners Increases Stake in The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in The First of Long Island Corporation were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The First of Long Island Corporation by 60.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 41,106 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in The First of Long Island Corporation by 18.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in The First of Long Island Corporation by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 152,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in The First of Long Island Corporation by 78.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The First of Long Island Corporation by 13.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) remained flat at $28.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,050 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $682.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.73. The First of Long Island Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $40.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The First of Long Island Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The First of Long Island Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

In other The First of Long Island Corporation news, insider Richard Kick sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, The First National Bank of Long Island (the Bank). Its services include account reconciliation services, bank by mail, personal money orders, bill payment, remote deposit, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, collection services securities transactions, controlled disbursement accounts, signature guarantee services, drive-in banking, merchant credit card services, and investment management and trust services.

