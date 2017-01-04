Beaufort Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC (LON:BOO) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOO. Liberum Capital cut Boohoo.Com PLC to a hold rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.47) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Boohoo.Com PLC from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. N+1 Singer reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a report on Monday, September 12th. Investec cut Boohoo.Com PLC to an add rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 105 ($1.29) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.54) target price on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 114.78 ($1.41).

Boohoo.Com PLC (LON:BOO) opened at 136.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.53 billion. Boohoo.Com PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 35.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 138.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Boohoo.Com PLC’s (BOO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Beaufort Securities” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/boohoo-com-plcs-boo-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-beaufort-securities/1139502.html.

Boohoo.Com PLC Company Profile

boohoo.com plc is a holding company. The Company sells own-brand clothing, shoes and accessories through the boohoo.com Websites. The Company has presence in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and sells products into over 100 countries. The Company operates through English, French, German, Italian and Spanish language Websites.

