BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) traded up 1.395% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.061. 25,418 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

In other BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust news, Director Catherine A. Lynch bought 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $49,811.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,811.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (BHV)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/blackrock-virginia-municipal-bond-trust-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-06-bhv/1140147.html.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.