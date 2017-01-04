BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE:MHD) traded up 0.86% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,407 shares. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing approximately 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

