BlackRock Investment Management LLC Buys 379 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)

BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 124.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $22,286,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,435,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,655,000 after buying an additional 126,050 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Advisors Inc. now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 47.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) traded up 3.23% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,517 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.25 and a 200-day moving average of $131.62. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.61 and a 52 week high of $156.54.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $280.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post $6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Sidoti cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

In related news, VP Deepak Nayar sold 8,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $1,081,885.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $429,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and electrical industries. The Company operates through three segments: Electronics, Automotive and Industrial. Its Electronics segment provides circuit protection components to manufacturers of a range of electronic products, including mobile phones, computers, liquid-crystal-display televisions, telecommunications equipment, medical devices, lighting products and white goods.

