BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Has $151,348,000 Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (EPC)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EPC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Energizer Holdings were worth $151,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Energizer Holdings by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,302,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,539,000 after buying an additional 252,307 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Energizer Holdings by 19.7% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 72,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Energizer Holdings by 10.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 82,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Energizer Holdings by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Energizer Holdings by 22.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 217,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,310,000 after buying an additional 39,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EPC) opened at 75.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.82. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.94 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.17.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Energizer Holdings had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $610.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Energizer Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post $3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Energizer Holdings in a report on Friday, November 11th. FIX upgraded Energizer Holdings to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America Corporation cut Energizer Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $105.00 target price on Energizer Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.44.

About Energizer Holdings

Edgewell Personal Care Company, formerly Energizer Holdings, Inc, manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. The Company operates through four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. The Company has a portfolio of over 25 brands.

