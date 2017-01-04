BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Acquires 335,894 Shares of STORE Capital Corporation (STOR)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,201,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in STORE Capital Corporation were worth $153,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in STORE Capital Corporation by 22.2% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,818,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after buying an additional 330,400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital Corporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,235,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,179,000 after buying an additional 129,535 shares in the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. increased its position in STORE Capital Corporation by 5.3% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 381,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in STORE Capital Corporation by 15.2% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 462,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after buying an additional 61,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in STORE Capital Corporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) opened at 24.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.26. STORE Capital Corporation has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $31.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm earned $97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million. STORE Capital Corporation had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that STORE Capital Corporation will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. STORE Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.21%.

WARNING: “BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Acquires 335,894 Shares of STORE Capital Corporation (STOR)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/blackrock-institutional-trust-company-n-a-acquires-335894-shares-of-store-capital-corporation-stor/1139764.html.

STOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STORE Capital Corporation in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Wunderlich cut their target price on STORE Capital Corporation from $34.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded STORE Capital Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut STORE Capital Corporation to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $105,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,260.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About STORE Capital Corporation

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of single tenant operational real estate (STORE) Properties. The Company’s portfolio includes investments in approximately 1,330 property locations operated by over 300 customers across approximately 50 states.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.