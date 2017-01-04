BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) to Neutral

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $393.00 target price on shares of BlackRock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.80.

Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) opened at 386.43 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $280.55 and a 52-week high of $399.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.16. The company earned $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post $19.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $2.29 per share. This represents a $9.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

In other news, Director William S. Demchak bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.11 per share, for a total transaction of $409,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $409,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total value of $44,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 21.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 25.0% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.1% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,323,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients across the world. Its offerings include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives and money market instruments.

