BlackRock Group LTD Raises Position in Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB)

BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in Core Laboratories N.V. were worth $31,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Core Laboratories N.V. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories N.V. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories N.V. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories N.V. by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Core Laboratories N.V. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) traded up 0.96% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.88. The company had a trading volume of 96,055 shares. Core Laboratories N.V. has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $135.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 83.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.39 and a 200 day moving average of $113.62.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Core Laboratories N.V. had a return on equity of 108.46% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Core Laboratories N.V.’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Core Laboratories N.V. will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLB. Stephens lowered Core Laboratories N.V. from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim lowered Core Laboratories N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core Laboratories N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Core Laboratories N.V. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on Core Laboratories N.V. from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.29.

Core Laboratories N.V. Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. is a provider of reservoir description, production enhancement and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s services and products are directed toward enabling the Company’s clients to improve reservoir performance and increase oil and gas recovery from their producing fields.

