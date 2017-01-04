BlackRock Group LTD Has $33,492,000 Stake in HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)

BlackRock Group LTD reduced its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,366,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in HollyFrontier Corporation were worth $33,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HFC. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation by 27.6% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in HollyFrontier Corporation by 47.3% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 40,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. boosted its position in HollyFrontier Corporation by 44.0% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier Corporation by 24.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,335,000 after buying an additional 186,871 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) traded up 1.82% on Wednesday, hitting $34.18. 1,062,494 shares of the stock were exchanged. HollyFrontier Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The firm’s market cap is $6.01 billion.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. HollyFrontier Corporation had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corporation will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. HollyFrontier Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of HollyFrontier Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier Corporation in a research report on Tuesday. Vetr raised shares of HollyFrontier Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.48 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of HollyFrontier Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.72.

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $86,595.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jennings sold 6,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $210,103.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,554.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier Corporation

HollyFrontier Corporation (HollyFrontier) is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P.

