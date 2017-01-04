BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Tr (BOE) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Tr (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Tr (NYSE:BOE) traded up 0.68% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 190,428 shares. BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Tr has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $12.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Tr during the second quarter worth $481,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Tr by 13.2% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Tr by 45.5% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Tr by 14.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Tr during the second quarter worth $383,000.

About BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Tr

BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing (selling) strategy.

