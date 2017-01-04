BlackRock Fund Advisors Increases Stake in CST Brands, Inc. (CST)

BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of CST Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CST) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,737,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in CST Brands were worth $131,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CST Brands during the second quarter valued at $40,459,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CST Brands by 18.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,643,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,050,000 after buying an additional 715,873 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of CST Brands by 85.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,325,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,085,000 after buying an additional 609,907 shares during the last quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of CST Brands by 402.9% in the second quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 722,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after buying an additional 578,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CST Brands by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,766,000 after buying an additional 409,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

CST Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CST) opened at 48.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.08. CST Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $48.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average of $46.78.

CST Brands (NYSE:CST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company earned $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. CST Brands had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CST Brands, Inc. will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CST Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CST Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper sold 36,240 shares of CST Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,743,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,121,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,966,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerard J. Sonnier sold 6,603 shares of CST Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $318,726.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,535.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CST Brands

CST Brands, Inc (CST) is a holding company. The Company is an independent retail of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States and eastern Canada. Its retail operations include the sale of motor fuel at convenience stores, commission agents and cardlocks; the sale of food, convenience merchandise items and services at convenience stores, and the sale of heating oil to residential customers and heating oil and motor fuel to small commercial customers.

