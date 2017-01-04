BlackRock Fund Advisors Acquires 154,775 Shares of Anixter International Inc. (AXE)

BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,051,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors owned about 0.06% of Anixter International worth $132,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Anixter International by 71.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anixter International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Anixter International by 46.7% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Anixter International by 1.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Anixter International by 37.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) opened at 81.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 2.00. Anixter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $84.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.73.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm earned $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post $4.77 EPS for the current year.

AXE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised shares of Anixter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

In related news, SVP Terrance Faber sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $43,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Galvin sold 8,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $608,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc is engaged in the distribution of enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products and utility power solutions. The Company provides customers access to inventory management programs, over 270 warehouses and locations in approximately 300 cities across over 50 countries.

