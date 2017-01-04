Benin Management CORP Has $11,459,000 Position in Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)

Benin Management CORP reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Schlumberger N.V. accounts for about 5.5% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Schlumberger N.V. were worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invictus RG raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 379.2% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 50.0% in the second quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 10.1% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) traded up 0.74% on Wednesday, hitting $85.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,612,794 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.49. Schlumberger N.V. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock’s market cap is $118.86 billion.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Schlumberger N.V. had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Schlumberger N.V.’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Schlumberger N.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Citigroup Inc. decreased their target price on Schlumberger N.V. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Schlumberger N.V. in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Group set a $89.00 price objective on Schlumberger N.V. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.73.

In related news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 46,577 shares of Schlumberger N.V. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $3,982,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,391. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Imran Kizilbash sold 134,091 shares of Schlumberger N.V. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $11,578,757.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger N.V. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. is a supplier of technology, integrated project management and information solutions to the international oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Company operates in the oilfield service markets through three groups: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling and Production. Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

