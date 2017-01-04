Bender Robert & Associates Has $5,859,000 Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,754 shares during the period. Vipshop Holdings Limited accounts for about 3.9% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited by 118.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited by 239.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) traded down 0.09% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. 5,004,860 shares of the company were exchanged. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $17.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Nomura set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.02.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms.

