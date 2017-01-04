Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Downgraded to Neutral at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have $175.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $190.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price (down from $197.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.58.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) opened at 165.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.36. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $181.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.03. The company earned $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post $9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.75%.

In other news, insider Stephen Sichak sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.44, for a total value of $432,806.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,791.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John E. Gallagher sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total transaction of $302,694.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 122.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 27,833 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $7,737,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents used by healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry and the general public.

