BCE, Inc. (BCE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “BCE continues to face multiple headwinds. Regulatory measures, loss in network access services lines, price competition, labor union issues, collective bargaining agreements leading to work disruptions, higher labor costs, operational risks and construction delays are some of the near-term risks.However, BCE’s strategic moves to enhance employee skills, increase capital investments and reduce expenditures have helped it outperform the Zacks-categorized ‘Diversified Comm Services' industry in the past one year. BCE’s subsisdiary Bell Canada’s Home Hub 3000 WiFi services with Wireless 4K Whole Home PVR from Fibe TV is poised to be the powerful home WiFi services in Canada. Deployment of Gigabit Fibe , 4G LTE mobile networks, upcoming 5G networks, IP phone services and post-paid businesses should help the company gain customers. Buyout of Q9 Networks boosts cloud suite”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on BCE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.22.

Shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) traded up 1.0550% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.9286. The stock had a trading volume of 209,016 shares. BCE has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.7409 and a beta of 0.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business earned $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 86.02%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/bce-inc-bce-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research/1139866.html.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BCE by 55.1% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 596,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after buying an additional 211,909 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in BCE by 2.1% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 77,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in BCE by 11.6% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. increased its stake in BCE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc is a communications company. The Company provides a range of broadband communications and content services to consumer, residential, business and government customers in Canada. The Company offers various services under the Bell and Bell Aliant brands, such as fiber-based Internet protocol television (IPTV) and high-speed Internet services, home phone and business network and communications services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCE (BCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.